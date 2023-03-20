‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ EP Will Graham Explains How Episode 7 Tests Simone and Daisy’s ‘Complicated Friendship’

Just as executive producer Will Graham wanted to zoom in on the life of Simone (Nabiyah Be) in the small-screen adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel, “Daisy Jones & the Six,” he also knew there would be a moment when Daisy ran away. Graham directed Episode 7, “She’s Gone,” which gives a…



#willgraham #simonenabiyahbe #taylorjenkinsreids #daisyjones #episode7 #simones #thewrap #hydra #greece #aurora