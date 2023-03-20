‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ stumbles with $30.5 million debut

“ Shazam! Fury of the Gods ” felt the fury of the marketplace in its theatrical debut this weekend. The New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. superhero movie opened to a disappointing $30.5 million from 4,071 theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. The “Shazam!” sequel fell short of its modest…



#newlinecinema #warnerbros #birdsofprey #suicidesquad #davidfsandberg #zacharylevi #asherangel #jackdylangrazer #adambrody #djimonhounsou