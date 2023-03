Bitcoin price surged above the $28,000 resistance zone. BTC is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below the $26,200 support zone. Bitcoin is up over 20% in a few days and there was a move above the $28,000 resistance. The price is trading above $27,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving…



#btc #btcusd #kraken #bitcoinprice #ethereum #ripple #dipssupported #hourlyrsi #majorsupportlevels