Asian shares open slightly lower, Bitcoin rallies after Switzerland's UBS seals deal to acquire Credit Suisse

Asian shares are down on Monday after UBS struck a deal to acquire Credit Suisse. • ING economists said a relief rally is possible after Switzerland moved to contain the banking crisis. • Investors are still looking to the Fed's interest-rate decision this week for further cues. Asian shares are…

