Hollywood’s recent streak of shaky box office results in China continued over the weekend, as Warner Bros’ shaky superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Universal’s horror hit M3GAN both crashed and burned, losing to Chinese holdover releases. Shazam! 2, directed by David F. Sandberg and…



#hollywood #warnerbros #shazam #davidfsandberg #zacharylevi #artisangateway #maoyan #shazam2 #posttruth #chengpengdong