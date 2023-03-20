Fed, central banks enhance ‘swap lines’ to combat banking crisis

The United States Federal Reserve has announced a coordinated effort with five other central banks aimed at keeping the U.S. dollar flowing amid a series of banking blowups in the U.S. and in Europe. The March 19 announcement from the Fed comes only a few hours after Swiss-based bank Credit Suisse…



#ubs #federalreserveboard #swap #federalreserve #bankofcanada #bankofengland #bankofjapan #europeancentralbank #swissnationalbank #silvergatebank