George Conway says an insanity defense is Donald Trump's best shot against a possible indictment in New York, but that he'll never use it

Donald Trump. Scott Olson/Getty Images George Conway says an insanity defense might be Trump's best shot in New York. Conway was weighing in on a series of incoherent Truth Social rants Trump posted on Sunday. But Conway also said Trump would "never" assert such a defense. Conservative lawyer and…



#donaldtrump #georgeconway #trump #conway #truthsocial #twitter #trumptruthsocial #svdáte #truthsocialpostdáte #stormydaniels