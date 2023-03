The serial entrepreneur believes that the legendary investor chooses his political donations well. Elon Musk is not one to pay compliments to his rivals. This is even more true when it comes to those who are just as popular as him. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is more the type to…



#elonmusk #tesla #anthonyfauci #prosecutefauci #fauci #msft #billgates #gates #muskgoessoft #georgesoros