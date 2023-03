UBS acquiring Credit Suisse is 'no bailout' says Swiss finance minister — but top economist Mohamed El-Erian disagrees Arnd Wiegmann/Getty Images Switzerland's finance minister said UBS' $3.25 billion acquisition of Credit Suisse is not a bailout. Top economist Mohamed El-Erian disagrees and told…



#ubs #mohamedelerian #arndwiegmann #switzerland #bloombergtv #bern #elerian #swissnationalbank #allianz #karinkellersutter