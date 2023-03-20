Adam Sandler’s Starry Friends Toast His Comic Legacy as He Receives Mark Twain Humor Prize

While some may be bewildered at the decision to honor a sweatpants-wearing hooligan like Adam Sandler with an award as prestigious as the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, you would be hard-pressed to argue that he didn’t deserve it. The comedian, actor, writer, producer, and musician has more…



#adamsandler #kennedycenter #sandlers #pbs #idina #operaman #snl #suzeormans #conanobrien #meyerowitzstories