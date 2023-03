Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev issued an ominous warning on Monday, suggesting that Russia could strike the International Criminal Court (ICC) with a hypersonic missile in response to its decision to issue an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin. Attempts to try Putin in the ICC…



#russian #dmitrymedvedev #vladimirputin #attempts #securitycouncil #russianfederation #telegram #icc #hague #netherlands