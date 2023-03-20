Credit Suisse, UBS shares plunge after takeover announcement

ViewShares of Credit Suisse plunged 60.5% in early trading Monday after the announcement that banking giant UBS would buy its troubled rival for almost $3.25 billion in a deal orchestrated by regulators to stave off further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.
