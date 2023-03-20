Switzerland puts up 260 billion francs for Credit Suisse rescue, documents show

Credit Suisse and UBS could benefit from more than 260 billion Swiss francs ($280 billion) in state and central bank support, a third of the country's gross domestic product, as part of their merger to buffer Switzerland against global financial turmoil, documents outlining the terms of the deal…



#ubs #switzerland #ubsgs #swissnationalbank #snb #karinkellersutter #johnrevill #sineadcruise #johnodonnell #susanfenton