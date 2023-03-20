Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial begins as actor sued over horror crash

Gwyneth Paltrow's long-running dispute over a ski collision is heading to court on Tuesday, several years after she was accused of colliding with another person heading down the slopes in Park City, Utah. In a lawsuit filed in 2019, retired optometrist Terry Sanderson accused Paltrow of injuring…



#gwynethpaltrow #parkcity #utah #terrysanderson #paltrow #sanderson #kingkong #deervalleyresort #deseretnews #ericchristiansen