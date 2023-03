Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is engaged for the fifth time after a whirlwind romance. The 92-year-old proposed to Ann Lesley Smith, 66, on St. Patrick's Day just six months after meeting his new love at his Bel Air vineyard. Murdoch, who was married to supermodel Jerry Hall until August 2022,…



#rupertmurdoch #annlesleysmith #stpatrick #belair #jerryhall #newyorkcity #chestersmith #foxcorporation #ireland #irish