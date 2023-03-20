‘Dope Girls’: BBC Lines Up Bad Wolf Drama About Female Crime Boss In Soho’s Criminal Underworld

‘Dope Girls’: BBC Lines Up Bad Wolf Drama About Female Crime Boss In Soho’s Criminal Underworld

Upworthy

Published

The BBC is delving into the history of Soho’s criminal underworld for its next big-budget drama series. Dope Girls will be a six-part series from His Dark Materials producer Bad Wolf Productions for BBC One. Our sources say the BBC sees Dope Girls as a spiritual successor to Peaky Blinders, and…

#soho #darkmaterials #badwolfproductions #peakyblinders #badwolf #alexwarren #marekkohn #katemeyrick #brilliantchang #worldwar

Full Article