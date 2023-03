the world’s second-largest stablecoin, may simply have been in the wrong place at the wrong time. The place was Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a commercial bank with $209 billion in assets, where USDC issuer Circle had deposited $3.3 billion of its cash reserves for safekeeping. The time was the…



#siliconvalleybank #usdc #circle #svb #timothymassad #harvarduniversity #cftc #washingtonmutual #arvinabraham #unitedkingdom