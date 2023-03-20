Wall Street Reacts To Credit Suisse Bailout: UBS Default Risk Hits 11-Year High Unsurprisingly, CS shares collapsed to their UBS bid price... UBS share price is bouncing back from its ugly 16% opening plunge, but remains in the red... But UBS CDS has jumped to its highest since July 2012...…



#creditsuissebailout #ubsdefaultriskhits #ubs #kbw #thomashallet #hallett #andrewstimpson #at1s #rolandpfaender #notes