Gordon Ramsay’s Hit ITV Show ‘Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip’ Dealt Blow After Chef Walks Out Over Contract “Arguments”

Gino D’Acampo has announced that he has quit Gordon Ramsay’s popular ITV show Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip after a row over contracts. The Italian chef said he would not be filming further series of the travel show, which also stars Ramsay and Fred Sirieix, because of other commitments and…



#gordonramsay #itv #gordon #ginofredroadtrip #italian #fredsirieix #ramsay #studioramsay #spain