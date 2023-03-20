Bitcoin leads crypto rally as central banks promise liquidity to stem rising bank risk

Upworthy

Published

Bitcoin jumped over the weekend to briefly breach US$28,000 in a bullish trend that extended into Monday morning trading in Asia and helped send most of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies higher. Bitcoin led the gainers amid growing concern about the state of the global banking industry.…

