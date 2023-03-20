Republicans Will Try To Repeal Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Before Supreme Court Rules
Published
Congressional Republicans have announced plans to try to repeal President Joe Biden’s broad student loan forgiveness initiative, without waiting for the Supreme Court to issue a ruling on two legal challenges seeking to strike the program. But their efforts may be a long shot. Here’s what…
#republicans #supremecourt #educationdepartment #gao #education #workforcecommittee #virginiafoxx #fidelity #billcassidy #johncornyn