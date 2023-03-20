Donald Trump attorney calls Stormy Daniels a 'bad actor' in latest defense

Donald Trump's new lawyer accused adult film star Stormy Daniels of allegedly attempting to extort the former President and claiming she was a "bad actor." Attorney Joe Tacopina accused Daniels— whose given name is Stephanie Clifford— of acting in bad faith by claiming she was paid "hush money" to…



#donaldtrump #stormydaniels #joetacopina #daniels #stephanieclifford #trump #manhattan #alvinbragg #michaelcohen #tacopina