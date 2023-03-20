Iranian Activist Naza Alakija Pays Tribute to Mahsa Amini With Short Film ‘Rise’ Where a Young Woman is Abducted by Tehran’s Morality Police: Watch Clip…
March 20 marks the celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year. It’s Iran’s first Spring festivities since the death of Jina “Mahsa” Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died while in police custody for allegedly wearing a loose headscarf. On Nowruz, which means “New Day,” Iranian…
