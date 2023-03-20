‘A Tiger in Paradise’ Director Mikel Cee Karlsson on His Portrait of Folk Singer José González

Oscar-nominated and double Palme d’Or winning film company Plattform Production (“Triangle of Sadness,” “The Square”) has premiered its latest film, “A Tiger in Paradise,” by director and editor Mikel Cee Karlsson, as part of a live event that received a standing ovation at CPH:DOX, one of…



#palmedor #triangleofsadness #square #atigerinparadise #mikelceekarlsson #dox #swedish #joségonzález #conway #gameoflife