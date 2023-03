Jim Jordan Shrugs Off Potential Trump Indictment as ‘Some Bookkeeping Error from 7 Years Ago’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) shrugged off reports that former President Donald Trump is soon to be indicted for allegedly falsifying business records related to allegedly arranging a hush money payment to cover up an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. CNN chief congressional correspondent…



#jimjordan #donaldtrump #stormydaniels #manuraju #orlando #florida #cnnnewsroom #briannakeilar #republicans #manhattan