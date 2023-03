Bryson Tiller is hitting the road for the first time in six years with his upcoming Back And I’m Better Tour. The 25-city jaunt will occur in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and more. Tiller, who once contemplated retirement, has been active in music. Following the…



#brysontiller #miami #diddy #gottamove #adultrbairplay #ashanti #yungmiami #yingyangtwins #waitwhispersong #billboard