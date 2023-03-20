Shocker: Marvel Studios Veteran Victoria Alonso Exits (Exclusive)

Victoria Alonso, the longtime and high-profile Marvel Studios executive whose time with the company dates back to the first Iron Man, has left the studio, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The reasons for the exit are unclear but she parted ways with the studio Friday, sources say.…



