Learn More Shazam 2 Should've Focused On Freddy, Because Billy Batson And Shazam Are Polar Opposites Which Destroys The Movie "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" cast the wrong star. Cool it on the pitchforks, skippy, this isn't a Zachary Levi hate piece. The DCEU (soon-to-be DCU) is now two movies deep…



#learnmoreshazam2 #focusedonfreddy #billybatson #zacharylevi #dceu #captainmarvel #asherangel #shazamlevi #angelbilly #shazam