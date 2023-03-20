Elon Musk sees 'serious risk' of another Great Depression if the Fed doesn't stem the collapse of regional banks after SVB failure

Elon Musk. Adrees Latif/Reuters Elon Musk sees danger ahead for the US economy if the Fed doesn't contain the regional banking crisis. Financial blog Zero Hedge said on Twitter that unchecked pain among smaller banks could lead to a great depression. "This is a serious risk," Musk tweeted in…



#elonmusk #adreeslatifreuters #twitter #federalreserve #siliconvalleybank #greatdepression #labordepartment #svb #tesla #firstrepublicbank