John Wick 4's Action Scenes Still Weren't Enough To Slow Down Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves is almost a mythological figure in the eyes of many for his extensive career and personal charisma. Besides appearing in such varied classics as "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," the "Matrix" franchise, and…



#johnwick4 #keanureeves #matrix #reeves #johnwick #chapter4 #goodmorningamerica #nba