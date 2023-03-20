Who is Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA who may be set to bring charges against Donald Trump?
Published
Alvin Bragg has been criticized by some for being soft on crime, but he may turn out to be very tough on one person: Donald Trump. The 49-year-old Manhattan district attorney is reportedly ready to shake the national political firmament by bringing criminal charges against the former president as…
#alvinbragg #donaldtrump #manhattan #stormydaniels #bragg #trump #allenweisselberg #newyorks #leticiajames #democrats