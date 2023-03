Gold and silver prices are slightly up in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold notching a 12-month high of $2,014.90 overnight, basis April Comex futures, and silver a six-week high. Some normal profit-taking pressure and chart consolidation are seen on the price pullbacks from the overnight…



