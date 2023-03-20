Vladimir Putin has welcomed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to Moscow, just days after a warrant was issued for the Russian president's arrest over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.Full Article
Putin and Xi praise 'no limits friendship' during Chinese president's trip to Russia
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Putin Hosts Xi At Kremlin With China’s Proposal On Ukraine War On Agenda
Eurasia Review
(RFE/RL) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, called each other "dear friend" and exchanged..
-
In Photos: China’s Xi Meets With Putin As Tensions With Washington Flare
Upworthy
-
China’s Xi Jinping Begins Moscow Visit
Eurasia Review
-
Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi's visit
SeattlePI.com
-
‘No limits friendship’: Why is China premier Xi in Moscow – and can he help end Russia’s war in Ukraine?
City A.M.
Advertisement
More coverage
China's Xi makes 1st Moscow visit as Putin wages Ukraine war
Newsy
ViewChinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for a three-day visit that shows off Beijing's new swagger in world..
-
China's leader Xi in Moscow for meeting with Putin
Upworthy
-
China's leader Xi in Moscow for meeting with Putin
SeattlePI.com
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin, says state media
Deutsche Welle
-
New Zealand's foreign minister to visit counterpart in China
SeattlePI.com