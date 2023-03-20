After ‘Shazam 2’ Bombed, Director David F. Sandberg Says He’s ‘Done With Superheroes for Now’
Published
After a less-than-super opening weekend, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” director David F. Sandberg tweeted a thread on Mar. 20 about his experience making the film and his future projects. “On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film 🤷♂️ I…
#davidfsandberg #onrottentomatoes #shazamim #shazam #warnerbros #dccomics #lightsoutand #annabellecreation