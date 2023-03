I’ve penned many an article and blog post about the long, long wait between books in George R.R. Martin’s fantasy series A Song Of Ice And Fire upon which the HBO hit show Game Of Thrones was based. Mostly, when I post these it’s some kind of grappling with disappointment, some attempt to give up…



#georgerrmartins #asongoficeandfire #hbo #gameofthrones #martin #windsofwinter #ertaçaltınöz #belarionblackdread #altınöz