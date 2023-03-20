Biden issues first veto, taking on new Republican House
Published
President Joe Biden seeks to block Republican-led efforts in Congress to overturn a Labor Department rule on investment decisions.
#labordepartment
Published
President Joe Biden seeks to block Republican-led efforts in Congress to overturn a Labor Department rule on investment decisions.
#labordepartment
President Joe Biden issued the first veto of his presidency Monday in an early sign of shifting White House relations with the new..
President Joe Biden on Monday vetoed his first bill, blocking the repeal of a Labor Department rule that permitted retirement..