Amanda Bynes has been put on psychiatric hold. A source close to the situation told NBC News on Monday that the 36-year-old actor is on a 72-hour hold and added, “She hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time.” Bynes’ longtime attorney said Monday he was not in a position to…



#amandabynes #bynes #rickbynes #davidesquibias #venturasuperiorcourt #rogerllund #kenanthompson #kelmitchell