George W. Bush misrepresented our work at CIA to sell the Iraq invasion. It's time to call him what he is: 'A liar.'

George W. Bush on the day of the 9/11 attacks, which were used to publicly justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq. But by many accounts, the plan to invade Iraq had already started taking shape months before. Eric Draper/National Archives Two former CIA officials spoke to Insider before the 20th…



#georgewbush #iraq #cia #saddamhussein #alqaeda #mohamedatta #iraqi #prague #dickcheney #meetpress