Keanu Reeves Remembers ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ Co-Star Lance Reddick During Film Premiere: “It F***ing Sucks He’s Not Here’

Lance Reddick died on March 17, days before the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 where the actor reprises his role of Charon. During the red carpet event for the film, Keanu Reeves remembered his co-star highlighting his qualities. “Lance was a beautiful person, [a] special artist, a man of grace…



