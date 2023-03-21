‘How Is That Ok?’ Pamela Brown Grills Trump Attorney on Infamous Phone Call Pressuring Georgia Official to ‘Find 11,780 Votes’

CNN’s Pamela Brown interrogated Drew Findling about his client’s January 2021 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Just days before the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, then-President Donald Trump phoned Raffensperger to “find” the necessary number of votes to vault Trump ahead…



