Monday is the 20th anniversary of the start of the 2003 Iraq war, and naturally noted war critic Joy Reid discussed the matter on Monday’s episode of her MSNBC show. And Reid didn’t mince words, and at one point while discussing the fraudulent justifications deployed to win support for the war,…



#iraqwar #joyreid #msnbc #guantanamobay #cuba #iraq #saddamhussein #alqaeda