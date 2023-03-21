Garbage: In Paris streets, heaps of it become protest symbol
Published
Garbage. Heaps, mounds and piles of it are growing daily — and in some places standing higher than a human being. A strike by Paris garbage collectors, which…Full Article
Published
Garbage. Heaps, mounds and piles of it are growing daily — and in some places standing higher than a human being. A strike by Paris garbage collectors, which…Full Article
A strike by Paris garbage collectors protesting a planned raise of the retirement age is taking a toll on the renowned aesthetics..
Garbage. Heaps, mounds and piles of it are growing daily and in some places standing as high as a human being. A two-week strike by..