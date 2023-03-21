Chris Rock says arresting Donald Trump is like arresting Tupac Shakur: 'He's just going to sell more records. Are you stupid?'
Comedian Chris Rock joked that indicting former President Donald Trump would only serve to attract the latter more supporters. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images and Scott Olson/Getty Images) Comedian Chris Rock said on Sunday that arresting Donald Trump would only…
