Chris Rock says arresting Donald Trump is like arresting Tupac Shakur: 'He's just going to sell more records. Are you stupid?'

Comedian Chris Rock joked that indicting former President Donald Trump would only serve to attract the latter more supporters. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images and Scott Olson/Getty Images) Comedian Chris Rock said on Sunday that arresting Donald Trump would only…



#comedian #chrisrock #donaldtrump #tupacshakur #trump #adamsandler #guardian #davidsmith #deadline #nancypelosi