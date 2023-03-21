A retro red, blue, and white Credit Suisse ski cap is attracting ferocious bids online — and prices are now up to $200. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images Credit Suisse merch is popping up in online marketplaces following the 167-year-old lender's merger with UBS. Vintage knitted ski hats are…



#ubs #vintage #switzerland #ebay #watsonactu #siliconvalleybank #signaturebank #silvergatebank #lehmanbrothers