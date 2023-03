Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems are set on Tuesday to ask a Delaware judge to find Fox Corp (FOXA.O) liable for defamation over airing debunked vote-rigging claims, while Fox lawyers fighting a $1.6 billion lawsuit counter that the network's 2020 election coverage was constitutionally…



#delaware #foxcorpfoxao #ericdavis #wilmington #dominion #foxcorp #donaldtrump #denver #democrat #trump