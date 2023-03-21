Los Angeles schools to close as district workers plan strike

ViewTens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District planned to walk off the job Tuesday over stalled contract talks, and they will be joined in solidarity by teachers in a three-day strike that will shut down the nation's second-largest school system.
