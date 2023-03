Cardano NFT project Clay Nation has unveiled a new NFT collection, which it has tagged "Icons by Clay Nation." The edition is the first of its kind ever, and it features legendary musician Snoop Dogg. The "new claymation" is called "Snoop Dogg, Gin, and Juice." In April 2022, Clay Nation launched…



#cardanonft #claynation #nft #snoopdogg #snoopdogggin #juice #calvinbrodus #champmedici #twitter #cardano