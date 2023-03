A Jeopardy! producer has addressed fans' accusations that the team behind the show mixed up its hosts on a day when a number of the categories were named around things that Mayim Bialik had starred in. All-time Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings returned to host the syndicated quiz show earlier this…



#jeopardy #mayimbialik #kenjennings #bigbangtheory #bialik #jennings #tisshakespeare #callmecat #sarahwhitcombfoss #alextrebek