UBS Group AG is more reliant for its capital on the type of risky bonds that were wiped out in the Credit Suisse Group AG takeover than any other major lender in Europe. • None UBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End Crisis • None Credit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days…



#ubsgroupag #creditsuissegroupag #buycreditsuisse #at1s #barclaysplc #cet1capital #goldmansachs #chrishallam #ubs #jeroenjulius