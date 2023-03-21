BlackBerry sells patents for US$170-million upfront in deal it says could be worth US$900-million

BlackBerry Ltd. BB-T has struck a deal to sell most of its legacy smartphone patents for an upfront payment of US$170-million in a deal the Waterloo, Ont company said could potentially be worth up to US$900-million. The deal marks the second attempt by the data communications pioneer to offload…



